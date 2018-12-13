Star Trek spoiler alert: Season two of Discovery looks just as gorgeous as the first season.

There's new key art and the new trailer for season two of Star Trek: Discovery, below, features stunning graphics, your favorite Mirror-verse character, Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), a new threat and…Spock!

And it looks like it's not a great family reunion for Spock (Ethan Peck) and his adopted sister Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

"I risked everything to help you," Michael says.

"You assume every burden is yours alone," Spock says.

There's just as much action thanks to the Klingons, including the new Chancellor L'Rell (Mary Chieffo) and Georgiou, science at the hands of Syliva Tilly (Mary Wiseman) and Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), as well as some romance—yes, that was Michael kissing Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif)!