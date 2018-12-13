Taylor Swift Shares a First Look at Her Netflix Concert Special

"Are you ready for it?"

Taylor Swift is a powerhouse performer—so it only makes sense that the 29-year-old singer would team up with a powerhouse platform like Netflix for a concert special. "Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes!" she wrote on Instagram Thursday. "Today I finally get to show you something we've been working on for a while...the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!"

"You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I'm really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people [openers Camila Cabello and Charli XCX], my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You're the best," she continued. "Thank you for everything."