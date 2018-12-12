It has been four years since Jaden Smith took his first sip of JUST Water and he has never looked back.

On Wednesday, his dad Will Smith shared a video of the young teen drinking spring water from their company JUST Water. At the time, the artist was secretly setting off on one of his first business ventures. Word of his involvement in the company was kept under wraps until this year, when both Will and Jaden revealed they were the founders of the successful enterprise.

In the video shared by Will, they explain that it is the very first bottle to be completed since they first came up with the idea. Jaden, being the one to first propose the eco-friendly beverage, was given the privilege of taking the first sip and it tasted "great."

While the flavor of the water is a driving factor in the company's success, it is also their environmentally friendly packaging, production and humanitarian efforts that contribute to its growth.