We're ending the year by taking a look back at all of the fashion trends that turned heads during 2018—get excited.

There were a lot. With the popularity of influencers, the speed to which trends come in and out of style is at an all-time high. For celebrities, it may be a lot to keep up with. For us, it's a spectator sport that has the fashion obsessed on the edge of their seats.

Of course, some celebrities have no problem keeping up with the ever-moving tide of fashion trends. In fact, they're the ones setting the pace. Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna—all of which launched fashion collaborations this year—and more are consistently choosing new and trendy looks.