Jon Gosselin Opens Up About His ''Big Win'' Getting Custody of Collin

Jon Gosselin is "excited" to welcome son Collin Gosselin into his home after Collin spent over two years in a program for kids with special needs.

At WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future panel on Tuesday, the former reality star dished to E! News about the court's decision to award him temporary custody of the 14-year-old. "He's not home exactly yet. So we've had numerous home visits," Jon explained. "But we're excited."

He continued, "We won in court. That's like a big win. It's nice when you win in court, especially when you go so many times like I do."

More importantly, Collin's sister Hannah is happy to spend the holidays with her brother. "Hannah is excited that her brother is coming home," Jon revealed.

Although, Jon isn't quite sure he's ready to have two teenagers in the home yet. "I'm glad I went through it with a girl first. It's so much harder," he joked.