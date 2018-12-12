Kendra Wilkinson Reveals How Dating Life Is Going After Hank Baskett Split

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 2:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kendra Wilkinson

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson is giving her fans an update on her personal life.

Eight months ago, the Kendra on Top star confirmed her split from husband Hank Baskett after 10 years together. "Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough," a tearful Kendra told her Instagram followers in early April. "I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I am so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

The former couple shares kids Hank Baskett IV, 9, Alijah Mary Baskett, 4.

Photos

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

Since announcing the couple's split, Kendra has been keeping her fans updated on her life, sharing details about how she's coping with the breakup.

On Wednesday, Kendra took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a text conversation she was having with a friend.

"Those days of trying r over," Kendra's message read. "I'm too special to put myself out there like that. I see myself that high up."

"I mean you don't gotta dress up!" Kendra's pal replied. "S--t wear leggings and some Nike's."

"I ain't gonna do s--t," she responded.

When Kendra's pal said to "be sexy but comfortable," the reality star replied "nope."

"If anyone is wondering how my dating life is going," Kendra captioned the conversation, adding laughing emojis.

In response to her tweet, a fan told Kendra, "Seems like you're fighting it LOL."

"Well I'm def not going to get the D with that attitude so..hard place to be," Kendra replied with more laughing emojis.

It was just weeks ago that Kendra told her social media followers that she's "falling in love" with someone new.

"Been dating myself lately," she shared with her fans. "Getting to know myself and even falling in love."

She added, "Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett , Hank Baskett , Breakups , Divorces , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Robin Thicke, Alan Thicke, The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! Countdown

Robin Thicke Explains How Alan Thicke's Death Inspired New Music

Collin Gosselin

Jon Gosselin Opens Up About His ''Big Win'' Getting Custody of Collin

Inside The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

There Will Be No Dancing With the Stars In Spring 2019

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Supernatural, Jensen Ackles

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Returning to Supernatural for the 300th Episode

Lily, Sesame Street

Sesame Street Muppet Lily Becomes First to Face Homelessness

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.