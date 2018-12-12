After a rather polarizing season, Dancing with the Stars is taking a break.

E! News has confirmed that the reality show won't be airing in Spring 2019, when it would usually debut after the end of The Bachelor, but is expected to return in Fall 2019.

DWTS also changed up its format in 2018 by doing an all-athletes season in the spring, with a regular season premiering in September. It was a season full of incredibly talented celebrity dancers, but ended to extremely mixed reviews when it crowned radio DJ Bobby Bones as its winner, despite him having earned much lower scores than most of his competitors.

The end of the season led many to call for a change in how the show even works, so maybe with all this time off, some changes might actually happen.