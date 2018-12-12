Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Returning to Supernatural for the 300th Episode

  By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 1:44 PM

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Supernatural, Jensen Ackles

The WB / Sergei Bachlakov

Papa Winchester is coming back from the dead. Maybe? 

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is making a return to the world of Supernatural to help celebrate the show's huge milestone of 300 episodes, 12 seasons since he was last seen on the series. John Winchester, the father of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) was killed back in season two, saving Dean's life in the process. 

While his voice was heard in season three, he hasn't actually appeared on the series in all the years since, and now he's finally coming back. 

"We're incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character...and a few other surprise guest stars," said executive producer Andrew Dabb

Photos

A Salute to Over a Decade's Worth of Jared Padalecki's Supernatural Hair

The episode, called "Lebanon," explores the Kansas town where the bunker is located, and reveals what the town's residents think of the two weirdos who live in that bunker. 

In the years since he left the show, Morgan has become best known for playing one of TV's most brutal villains as Negan on The Walking Dead, and is of course still remembered as Denny Duquette, who broke all our hearts on Grey's Anatomy

Supernatural's 300th episode will air Thursday, February 7 at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

