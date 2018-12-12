Papa Winchester is coming back from the dead. Maybe?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is making a return to the world of Supernatural to help celebrate the show's huge milestone of 300 episodes, 12 seasons since he was last seen on the series. John Winchester, the father of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) was killed back in season two, saving Dean's life in the process.

While his voice was heard in season three, he hasn't actually appeared on the series in all the years since, and now he's finally coming back.

"We're incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character...and a few other surprise guest stars," said executive producer Andrew Dabb.