Sesame Street Muppet Lily Becomes First to Face Homelessness

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 1:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lily, Sesame Street

YouTube

Sesame Street is tackling yet another important issue with the help of one of their muppets. 

Through recent Sesame Street in Communities videos shared online, Sesame Street introduced a new storyline for muppet Lily, who first joined the show nearly a decade ago. "I miss our apartment and now we don't have our own place to live," she says in one video as the rest of her schoolmates leave. "And sometimes I wonder if we'll ever have our own home again." As she tells her friend Elmo and Sofia in a separate clip, her family no longer has an apartment and she misses her bedroom as they stay in different places.  

After connecting "the dots of love" in one segment, Lily learns to think of home as where the love is. "Just remember all of the love that made this heart is the love that lives in [your] heart," Sofia tells her. "Whenever youre feeling worried or scared about home just think home is where the love lives."

Photos

Stars on Sesame Street

According to Sherrie Westin, president of global impact and philanthropy for Sesame Workshop, Lily is their first character to face homelessness. 

"Lily is the first Muppet we've created whose storyline includes that she is experiencing homelessness," she confirmed to CNN. "When Lily was first launched, she came out as part of the food insecurity initiative. So she's not brand new, but this seemed like a really perfect extension of her story, so that we could use her to help children identify with."

Westin continued, "With any of our initiatives, our hope is that we're not only reaching the children who can identify with that Muppet but that we're also helping others to have greater empathy and understanding of the issue."

Instead of playing out on TV, Lily's story will be featured in online videos. "The goal is really to give service providers, parents, teachers tools in order to address homelessness with children, in order to talk about it and raise awareness of the issue from a child's perspective and also to help children experiencing homelessness feel less alone," Westin said.

Last year, the show introduced Julia, Sesame Street's first Muppet with autism. In 2016, Zari, a female Afghan Muppet, joined Baghch-e Simsim, Afghanistan's version of Sesame Street.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sesame Street , TV , Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Supernatural, Jensen Ackles

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Returning to Supernatural for the 300th Episode

Pedro Pascal

Cast of Star Wars Live-Action Series The Mandalorian Revealed

Rachel Lindsay

Why The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Won't Be Televising Her Wedding After All

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

How Ellen DeGeneres Changed Daytime TV Without Letting It Change Her

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Will Apparently Be in Black Mirror Season 5

Thom Filicia Shares Thoughts on New "Queer Eye" Guys

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.