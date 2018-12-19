Mary Poppins is back! But does she win over the critics?

Emily Blunt takes on the role of the magical nanny in Mary Poppins Returns, Disney's new sequel to its hit 1964 musical film—and is even nominated for a 2019 SAG Award for her performance. The new movie, also a musical, also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth and also features none other than original actor Dick Van Dyke.

Mary Poppins Returns is now in theaters. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics.

1. CNN's Brian Lowry writes that Mary Poppins Returns "could just as easily be titled "Mary Poppins Remade. That's not a bad thing, necessarily, but a movie that descends from the clouds with a huge gust of nostalgia behind it only sporadically conjures magic between the title character's arrival and departure. The result is thus perfectly passable, but well short of practically perfect."

"Mary Poppins Returns is well worth seeing," he adds. "But the live-action movies pose a somewhat more complicated challenge, one that even the title character—with all the tricks up her sleeve—can't entirely pull off."