Noted method actor and body transformer Christian Bale has done it again.

Bale plays Dick Cheney in the new Golden Globe-nominated film, Vice, and had to gain a decent amount of weight for the film. He looked nearly unrecognizable in the trailer for Vice, but has since dropped most of the pounds he put on to prepare for the role.

The Batman star discussed the physical transformation and how Vice's director Adam McKay was "relieved" when he saw Bale as Cheney for the first time. E! News spoke to Bale at The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences in L.A. about his Golden Globe nomination and McKay's priceless reaction.

"What a relief it must have been for him right?" Bale told us. "I mean you don't exactly look at me and go, 'Oh yeah! He should be Dick Cheney.'"

It is quite the jump from a Bat Suit in the Batmobile to a black suit in the Oval Office.