EXCLUSIVE!

Christian Bale Reveals What He Did to Transform Into Dick Cheney in Vice

  • By
    &

by Melanie Camacho | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 1:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Noted method actor and body transformer Christian Bale has done it again.

Bale plays Dick Cheney in the new Golden Globe-nominated film, Vice, and had to gain a decent amount of weight for the film. He looked nearly unrecognizable in the trailer for Vice, but has since dropped most of the pounds he put on to prepare for the role.

The Batman star discussed the physical transformation and how Vice's director Adam McKay was "relieved" when he saw Bale as Cheney for the first time. E! News spoke to Bale at The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences in L.A. about his Golden Globe nomination and McKay's priceless reaction.

"What a relief it must have been for him right?" Bale told us. "I mean you don't exactly look at me and go, 'Oh yeah! He should be Dick Cheney.'"

It is quite the jump from a Bat Suit in the Batmobile to a black suit in the Oval Office.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes: Nominee Reactions

He continued, "That must have been such a bloody relief for him to see me walk through the door."

It's his striking transition into the Vice President along with co-stars including Amy Adamswho plays his wife Lynne Cheney, and Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, that undoubtedly helped the actor and the movie garner two nominations for the 2019 Golden GlobesVice was nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy categories.

Christian Bale, Vice

Greig Fraser / Annapurna Pictures

The American Hustle star was quite pleased about the accolade. "It was great. It's really exciting," he told E! News. "It's lovely because it really was a magnificent team effort and it's great everyone got recognized."

The transformation took a lot of work (read: eating). He admitted that it's not best feeling in the world to indulge like he did every day to take on 40 pounds for the role. So what did it take?

"I tend to be quite habitual. Eggs and rice—that was it," he said. "But it ended up sort of 15 eggs on a bowl of rice. It was that enjoyment of being full nonstop, but it gets quite sickening after a while you know? Your back goes out and all sorts of other things but that all helped with playing [the role]."

Now that he's dropped the weight, it seems like he's planning on keeping the it off. He said that he looks forward to spending the holidays indulging in some sports instead. "My daughter is going to teach me how to surf," he shared.

Vice opens in theaters Christmas Day. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christian Bale , Apple News , Top Stories , Premieres

Trending Stories

Latest News
Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Supernatural, Jensen Ackles

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Returning to Supernatural for the 300th Episode

Lily, Sesame Street

Sesame Street Muppet Lily Becomes First to Face Homelessness

Pedro Pascal

Cast of Star Wars Live-Action Series The Mandalorian Revealed

Rachel Lindsay

Why The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Won't Be Televising Her Wedding After All

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

How Ellen DeGeneres Changed Daytime TV Without Letting It Change Her

Amanda Stanton, Bobby Jacobs, Revolve Awards, Instagram

The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton's Domestic Violence Case Is Dismissed

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.