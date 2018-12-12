If you think Steve Carell has gotten hotter than age, you're not alone.

"Have you guys noticed that he's gotten more studly?" Leslie Mann, his co-star in the new dramedy Welcome to Marwen, asked E! News' Erin Lim at the film's premiere. "And you can't quite put your finger on it. Like, is it his hair? Or is something different with his face? I think it's because he's such a good person on the inside that it's like, coming out on his face...I have told him that. He gets really uncomfortable."

Carell, 56, did in fact act uncomfortable when told about his studliness.

"My wife, I'm just trying to keep up with her," he told Lim.