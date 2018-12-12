Sandra Bullock Dubs Herself a "Neurotic" Mom While Boyfriend Bryan Randall Is "Fearless"

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 9:49 AM

Sandra Bullock

Annette Riedl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Sandra Bullock got candid about her parenting fears in a recent interview.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner, mother of son Louis, 8, and daughter Laila, 6, opened up about raising her kids while talking to Los Angeles TV station KTLA about her role in Netflix's post-apocalyptic horror film Bird Box. She plays a mother who tries to save her two children from a supernatural force that preys on their fears.

"I now realize what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother?" Bullock said. "When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they're leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place."

Photos

Sandra Bullock's Best Roles

The actress said her boyfriend of more than three years, Bryan Randall, has an "understanding of fearlessness" when it comes to parenting.

"I don't," she said. "I'm afraid and I want to make sure that I do everything in my power to protect these two beautiful children that I've been blessed to raise."

 Bird Box is set for release on December 21.

