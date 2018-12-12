Miley Cyrus Dishes on FaceTime "Cybersex" With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer was a guest on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, during which she dished on her personal life. Cyrus and Hemsworth recently lost their Malibu home in the devastating California wildfires. While Cyrus was out of town, Hemsworth helped save all of the couple's animals from the fires.

"Liam, I've never loved him more for this," Cyrus said on the show Wednesday.

"This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?" Host Howard Stern asked, to which Cyrus replied, "Kind of."

"Ish...I call him my survival partner now," Cyrus explained. "He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone is for survival. And he was so incredible, he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard."