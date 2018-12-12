Fox
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 12:00 PM
Batman is coming. The final season of Gotham is just around the corner and E! News has your exclusive first look at the brand-new poster for the upcoming fifth season. The gang's all there, including Shane West as Eduardo Dorrance aka Bane.
Gotham's fifth and final season will be a farewell event charting Bruce Wayne's (David Mazouz) transformation into the caped crusader fans know and love. The new season's tagline is indicative of that: "The Dark Knight Is Coming."
The series stars Ben McKenzie as Detective Jim Gordon, Donal Logue as Detective Harvey Bullock, Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, Carmen Bicondova as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma aka The Riddler, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Cameron Monaghan as Jeremiah Valeska, and Morena Baccarin as Dr. Leslie Thompkins.
The fourth season of Gotham ended with Jeremiah bombing every bridge out of Gotham and overrun by criminals.
As for what's ahead, Smith and Taylor had their own hopes.
"I require a lot of Penguin and Riddler time in season five," Smith told E! News at Fox's 2018 Upfronts. "It's required."
"Yes!" Taylor agreed. "Same."
Gotham returns January 3, 2019 on Fox.
