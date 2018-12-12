Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Steal the Show at Another Couple's Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 9:12 AM

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are still very much in Indian wedding mode!

A week and a half after tying the knot in not one but two ceremonies in the actress' native country, the two attended the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Priyanka wore a sparkling peach lehenga, made up of a long sleeve crop top and matching full skirt. Nick sported a black tux. The actress posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two in their wedding guest attire. She also shared on her Instagram Stories feed a video of her twirling in her outfit.

Former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also attended the lavish event.

Like the Jonases, Ambani, a friend of Priyanka and the daughter of India's richest man, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Piramal, the son of Piramal Group's billionaire chairman Ajay Piramal, had many pre-wedding events, as is tradition in India.

This past weekend, Priyanka, Nick and Hillary took part in the couple's Sangeet, a pre-wedding event filled with dance performances

A day later, Beyoncé performed a private concert for the wedding guests.

