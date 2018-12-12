Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on Her Today Tenure and What's Next

Just a day after Kathie Lee Gifford announced her decision to leave Today in 2019, the host opened up about the move and what she has in store for the future.

Speaking to her co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer, Gifford admitted she felt "so relieved" now that the news was out in the open.

"I've known it was coming for a long, long time," she said. "You want to get your story out before somebody else tries to tell your story in an inaccurate way. I've always tried to be an authentic person. I've been honest all along. So, when you're misrepresented, it bothers you because you say, ‘I want everybody to know my truth.'"

Although, she said Kotb has known about the decision for a "long, long time." In fact, Gifford said she had actually planned to exit after her 10-year anniversary but stayed on for another year after the show experienced a bit of "turmoil."

Still, Gifford seemed excited about what lies ahead, which she hinted include music and movies.

"I need the time them to do them properly," she explained.