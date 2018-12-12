Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner
The nominations for the 2019 SAG Awards are finally here!
Awkwafina and Laverne Cox announced this year's contenders at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
A Star Is Born was one of the top nominated films with four nods, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark were the frontrunners on the TV side with four nominations each. Some stars even received nominations in both film and TV categories. Emma Stone, for instance, is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her performance in Maniac, and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in The Favourite. Amy Adams is also a contender in both categories for her roles in Sharp Objects and Vice.
Of course, many of the stars in the running were thrilled about their nominations. Darren Criss, who is up Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, actually woke up to the nomination news and shared a video of his reaction on Twitter.
"Wow! Amazing news to wake up to," he said. "That's really cool. Good morning, world. I want to say a big thank you to my fellow members of SAG-AFTRA. Getting to join that union as a new actor was a real turning point and a real mark in my life as an exciting accomplishment. I feel really honored to be acknowledged by my peers and I'm proud to be a part of SAG-AFTRA. This is great—great news in the morning."
To see more celebrities' reactions, check out the gallery.
National Geographic Channel
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
"I'm very grateful for this new nomination in the Screen Actors Guild Awards that i want to share with all the fantastic team of #GeniusPicasso," he tweeted.
Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
"I'd like to thank the screen actors guild for recognizing our work on Green Book," he said. "It was an honor collaborating with Pete Farrelly, Viggo Mortensen and our entire cast and crew. I'm sincerely humbled that our efforts have captured the attention of our cherished peers."
Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox
Emma Stone, The Favourite and Maniac
"Thank you so much to SAG for these nominations," the actress said. "I'm so honored to be recognized by my fellow actors for two projects I'm really proud to have been a part of. Thank you to Cary Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville, my wonderful friend Jonah Hill and the whole cast and crew of Maniac for an amazing experience and the globular cluster of memories. It was also my first time acting as a producer and I couldn't be more grateful. On The Favourite, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz are two of the most dynamic, funny, loving and fantastic actors and people I've ever gotten the chance to work with, and I am really excited to share this with them. Thank you thank you!"
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
"SAG's recognition of actors direct from its own community is the biggest and best honor I could imagine," the Fred Waterford character said. "I'm incredibly grateful and proud to be nominated along with our amazing cast!"
Ursula Coyote/AMC
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
"I am crazy thrilled to receive this attention from my fellow actors, it's a real honor! And it's made especially sweet as our amazing ensemble is also being recognized for their tremendous work," the Jimmy McGill star stated. "Everybody in this cast makes me a better actor. My thanks to SAG-AFTRA members for this nomination."
FX
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
"Wow! Amazing news to wake up to," he said in a video. "That's really cool. Good morning, world. I want to say a big thank you to my fellow members of SAG-AFTRA. Getting to join that union as a new actor was a real turning point and a real mark in my life as an exciting accomplishment. I feel really honored to be acknowledged by my peers and I'm proud to be a part of SAG-AFTRA. This is great—great news in the morning."
Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
"I am incredibly honored to be recognized with these wonderful actors," the star tweeted. "Thank you."
Warner Bros. Pictures
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
"It was all me. It was all me," she joked after learning that her film had been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
HBO
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
"This is sheer joy for me," the actress stated. "To be nominated by my peers, to be nominated alongside these women… it is an actor's dream and it came true for me today."
David Lee / Focus Features
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
"Thank you SAG-AFTRA for this honor," Denzel Washington's son stated. "Most importantly because in doing so you are recognizing Ron Stallworth, a man whose bravery and ingenuity fought racism at its core. To Spike, Ron, cast and crew—I will never forget this experience we had together. Love you all."
Netflix
Alison Brie, Glow
"What an incredible honor to be nominated again this year by my fellow actors," the Ruth Wilder character stated. "The joy of Glow is being able to work with such a talented ensemble; lifting each other up in and out of the ring. They are my greatest support and I learn from them every day. I'm so proud of team Glow and I'm deeply thankful for this recognition. Thank you SAG-AFTRA!"
To see who wins, tune into the 25th Annual SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT.