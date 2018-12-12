Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Flipping Out's Trace Lehnhoff Are Instagram Official

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 4:40 AM

Antoni Porowski, Trace Lehnhoff

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ

Antoni Porowski has a new man in his life.

On Tuesday, the Queer Eye star made his relationship with Trace Lehnhoff Instagram official. Porowski posted a picture of the pair standing side by side and holding hands. The show's culinary expert looked dapper in a Calvin Klein suit and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.

"11 is my favorite prime number," Porowski captioned the snapshot.

His Netflix co-stars appeared to give the relationship their stamp of approval, too. Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk all liked the photo on Instagram. 

"Awwwww," the home design guru wrote in the comments section along with a series of heart emojis.

Lehnhoff, who was on the Bravo program Flipping Out, also solidified their relationship status on social media. That same day, he posted a picture of the duo taking in a waterfront view and holding hands.

"California is pretty incredible," he captioned the picture.

The couple also recently made their red carpet debut. The two attended GQ‘s Men of the Year party in Los Angeles last week.

Porowski and Lehnhoff first sparked romance rumors this fall, shortly after Porowski ended his relationship with Joey Krietemeyer. The two had dated for seven years and Porowski once described himself to Vulture as a "33-year-old basically married male." 

Cheers to the happy couple!

 

