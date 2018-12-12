Biggest Film Snubs and Surprises at the 2019 SAG Awards

Actresses Awkwafina and Laverne Cox just announced the nominations for the 2019 SAG Awards—and, as always, Hollywood is already buzzing about some of the snubs and surprises.

Damien Chazelle's First Man, starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, continued its uneven award season streak. After receiving 10 nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards—and only two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards—the film is being recognized in zero categories.

Other films that received zero nominations included Ari Aster's Hereditary, Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade, Matthew Heineman's A Private War, Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You and Paul Schrader's First Reformed. Some of those films received recognition from other award shows, including the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards.

Steve McQueen's Widows, which was pushed as an early award contender, was ignored—just as it was when the Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards nominations came out in the last six days. At this point, it seems unlikely it will receive an Oscar nomination next month.