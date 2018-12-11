"Everybody's pissed off at everybody else, and I think my dad's genuinely hurt. I almost feel like he's under the assumption that me and Lili were going to do the wedding without them," CT explained. "And now I'm not exactly sure who's gonna come to this wedding. My father may or may not come, my sister, my mother."

CT ventured back to his hometown of Boston, but the journey didn't end with many olive branches being extended. He said he hadn't talked to his father since he proposed to Lili and there was "a lot of animosity" going on with family members.

The 38-year-old pleaded with his wife to make amends with his family, but she kept asking why she had to "be the better person" and reach out.

"This is my last chance to bring everybody together like it was when I was younger, when everybody was a happy family," he appealed.

"If my sister doesn't come and my father doesn't come, I don't think I'll ever talk to them again," he said in another overture to Lili. "I'm asking you to be the better person for me."