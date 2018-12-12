Get the Spa Feel at Home

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 3:00 AM
The end of the year is here and you couldn't be more ready.
What we mean is that you've been in go mode all year, and finally now you have a second to catch your breath. Things are winding down at the office and you're headed elsewhere for a much needed break.
And what better way to make the most of that R&R time than with a little at home spa action? It's easy, really. Draw yourself a bath, turn off your phone and invest in a few relaxing products. Our favorites are below!
BUY IT: Voluspa Vermeil Prosecco Rose Corta Maison Candle, $30 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: DR. BARBARA STURM ANTI-CELLULITE BODY BRUSH, $38 at Revolve
BUY IT: VITRUVI BALANCE AROMATHERAPY ROLL-ON OIL, $38 at Revolve
BUY IT: L'OCCITANE Delicious Almond Collection, $74 at L'OCCITANE
BUY IT: BEAUTYBIO Contouring + De-Puffing Rose Quartz Roller, $60 at Sephora
BUY IT: SUNDAY RILEY BLUE MOON TRANQUILITY CLEANSING BALM, $50 at Revolve
BUY IT: HERBIVORE BOTANICALS CALM DEAD SEA SALTS, $18 at Revolve
BUY IT: KOH GEN DO Cleansing Spa Water Makeup Remover, $46 at Sephora
We feel better just looking at this list!
