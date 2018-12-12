Dating #NoFilter Is the Ultimate Blind Date Watch Party You Don't Want to Miss!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nina Parker, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Blind dates often end in one of two ways: you meet someone special that you hope to see again OR you have quite the disastrous story to tell at future dinner parties.

Thus, it isn't surprising that E! announced today that they'll be taking a closer look at the modern dating world through a new show titled Dating #NoFilter, which premieres Jan. 21. Over the course of 20 half hour episodes, three pairs of outspoken comedians will dish out play-by-plays as they follow singles on outrageous and surprising first dates.

"Dating in a hashtag world can provide humorous, sometimes outrageous situations, and our comics are ready to bring it," Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP of Development and Production at E!, said in a statement. "Armed with wine, popcorn, and astute observations, they will offer hilarious commentary as our daters navigate the thrills and awkward drama in their quest for love."

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

It's said the comedians—including Biniam "Ben" Bizuneh, Cara Connors, Rocky Dale Davis, Kelsey Darragh, Ben Evans, Zach Noe Towers and E!'s own Nina Parker—will offer up biting commentary as they join the audience in watching these romantic outings.

This blind date watch party is destined to be E!'s next greatest guilty pleasure and we're so about it. Oh, and in a happy turn of events, it's said that Dating #NoFilter will air Monday through Thursday for five weeks.

And, who knows, we may even get to watch a real love story unfold…so be sure to not miss the premiere on Monday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 p.m.

Watch the premiere of Dating #NoFilter Monday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Dating #NoFilter , E! Shows , Nina Parker , Love And Sex , Couples , Funny , TV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amy Adams, Vice Premiere

Fashion Police

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Jason Kennedy, Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic & Jason Kennedy Talk Justin Bieber's Engagement, Farts & More in Hilarious ASMR Video!

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Kim Kardashian

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Gwyneth Paltrow, Shakespeare in Love

Romeo, Romeo, Wherefore Art Thou Romeo? Look Back at Gwyneth Paltrow's Iconic Roles as Shakespeare in Love Turns 20

Busy Tonight Recipe - D'Arcy Carden

Busy Tonight: Celebrity Guest Food Recipes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.