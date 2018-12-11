Aaron Carter Backtracks on Pregnancy Announcement

Aaron Carter won't be purchasing diapers in the immediate future.

Just last month, the "I Want Candy" singer hinted on social media that he is expecting his first child with Lina Valentina.

In fact, he promised his girlfriend that "I WILL marry you baby and we WILL have our daughter" in a separate Instagram post.

But in an exclusive statement to E! News, Aaron is setting the record straight that he is not having a baby with Lina just yet.

"A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumors," Aaron shared with us exclusively. "I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now."