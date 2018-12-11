It was a very special 3rd birthday for Saint West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son rang in his most recent milestone with a party inspired by the fictional king of the jungle, Tarzan. While the kid-friendly soirée happened two weeks ago, the youngster's famous mama shared some adorable snaps of their family of five from the event.

"Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party," the reality star captioned the social media shots. In the pictures, the mom and dad are holding their three children—North West, 5, Saint and the family's youngest, baby Chicago West—in front of a forest backdrop as they all candidly struck a pose.