Kim Kardashian Shares Candid Family Photos From Saint West's Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 1:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West, Saint's Birthday

Twitter

It was a very special 3rd birthday for Saint West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son rang in his most recent milestone with a party inspired by the fictional king of the jungle, Tarzan. While the kid-friendly soirée happened two weeks ago, the youngster's famous mama shared some adorable snaps of their family of five from the event. 

"Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party," the reality star captioned the social media shots. In the pictures, the mom and dad are holding their three children—North West, 5, Saint and the family's youngest, baby Chicago West—in front of a forest backdrop as they all candidly struck a pose. 

Photos

Saint West's Cutest Pics

West is no stranger to the challenges of family portraits. As she admitted after releasing their family Easter picture, "I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West, Saint's Birthday

Twitter

Big sister North looked every bit the budding fashionista in head-to-toe sparkling electric green, a glamorous take on the jungle theme. Meanwhile, the birthday boy dressed in camo print. 

He wasn't the only guest of honor at the December party as cousin Reign Disick also has a birthday coming up on Friday. The soon-to-be 4-year-old and his cousin celebrated their birthdays together in signature Kardashian style. 

Everything was perfectly on theme, from the cakes adorned with frosted animals and the foliage decor to a real monkey in attendance. Check out all of the wild birthday decor in E!'s gallery below. Happy Birthday, Saint and Reign!  

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Thanksgiving Who?

Just because Thanksgiving is over, that doesn't mean you can't eat turkey! Oh wait...that's cake! Reign Disick and Saint West enjoyed a Hansen's cake at their party.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Team Saint & Reign

Party guests were given Yeezy shirts with the birthday boys' names on it and the date. 

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

North Star

Saint's big sister, North West, looked ultra glam in green at the party.

Article continues below

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Kings of the Jungle

The inside of Kim Kardashian's house was decked out in trees, giving it a very verdant jungle feel.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Festive Frosting

Saint and Reign had matching two-tiered Hansen's Cakes with jungle designs on it.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Monkey business

The cousins went all-out for their Tarzan theme with a real monkey!

Article continues below

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Green and glorious

Another look at the greenery that took over Kim's home.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Welcome to the Jungle

Kourtney Kardashian gave her own glimpse of how she's enjoying the party.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Saint West , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , North West , Kardashians , Birthdays , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie's Complicated Relationship

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick

Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Even Kim Kardashian Doesn't Know If Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Secretly Married

The Year In... Kardashians, Jenners

What Didn't the Kardashians Do This Year: Untangling the Babies, Scandals, Romance, Trips to the White House and More

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.