Michelle Obama Writes an Emotional Letter to Her Younger Self

Michelle Obama has written a letter to her younger self, giving advice to the young woman heading off to college at Princeton.

As a part of CBS News' Note to Self series, the former First Lady of the United States and Becoming author penned a note to her college-age self, letting her know that she's "more than enough."

"Dear Miche," the letter begins. "There you are, in your jean jacket and braids, a long way from that little apartment on the South Side of Chicago. You're at one of the finest universities in the world. You're smiling, and you should be, you worked hard for this. But even now, after you reached your goal, you're still not quite sure if you belong and can't get one question out of your mind: 'Am I good enough?' There aren't many kids here who look like you. Some arrived on campus in limousines. One of your classmates is a bona fide movie star, another is rumored to be a real-life princess. Meanwhile, you got dropped off by your father in the family sedan."