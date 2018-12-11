Is Katey Sagal on the verge of joining another iconic TV family? Sagal, who viewers know from her 11 seasons as Peggy Bundy on Married…With Children, guest stars in the Tuesday, Dec. 11 episode of The Conners. And it seems she's got a connection with widower Dan Conner (John Goodman).

In the exclusive clip above, Louise (Sagal), an employee of Casa Bonita alongside Becky (Lecy Goranson), connects with Dan over music. It's not a date, but…there are sparks there. And Becky seems to notice them.

Also happening in "O Sister, Where Art Thou?": Becky helps Harris (Emma Kenney) keep a secret from Darlene (Sara Gilbert), but things quickly sour between the two sisters. Plus, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) helps Peter (Matthew Broderick) with his Nordic history project.