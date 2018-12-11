EXCLUSIVE!

The Conners Sneak Peek: Is Dan Moving on With Katey Sagal's Louise?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 12:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is Katey Sagal on the verge of joining another iconic TV family? Sagal, who viewers know from her 11 seasons as Peggy Bundy on Married…With Children, guest stars in the Tuesday, Dec. 11 episode of The Conners. And it seems she's got a connection with widower Dan Conner (John Goodman).

In the exclusive clip above, Louise (Sagal), an employee of Casa Bonita alongside Becky (Lecy Goranson), connects with Dan over music. It's not a date, but…there are sparks there. And Becky seems to notice them.

Also happening in "O Sister, Where Art Thou?": Becky helps Harris (Emma Kenney) keep a secret from Darlene (Sara Gilbert), but things quickly sour between the two sisters. Plus, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) helps Peter (Matthew Broderick) with his Nordic history project.

Photos

The Conners: The Family Is All Smiles in New Portraits

Sagal's other credits include Shameless, Superior Donuts, Broonlyn Nine-Nine, This Is Us, The Big Bang Theory, Lost, Glee, Boston Legal, Sons of Anarchy and 8 Simple Rules.

In addition to Sagal, The Conners has featured guest stars such as Justin Long, Juliette Lewis, Mary Steenburgen, Sarah Chalke, James Pickens Jr., Jay R. Ferguson, Johnny Galecki and Estelle Parsons.

The Conners, Katey Sagal

ABC

The Conners picked up after ABC canceled Roseanne. In between the end of Roseanne and beginning of The Conners, Roseanne Barr's character, Roseanne Conner, was killed off by way of opioid overdose. ABC canceled the successful Roseanne revival following a racist tweet sent by Barr. The network and Barr made a deal to the spinoff, but Barr would have no financial or creative ties to the series.

The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Conners , Roseanne , Katey Sagal , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelor Season 23

The Bachelor: We Stalked Colton's Contestants on Social Media For You

Arrow

Everything We Know About the 2018 CW Superhero Crossover

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford

11 Co-Hosts Perfect for Hoda Kotb After Kathie Lee Gifford's Today Exit

Becky Catches Dan Getting Cozy With Louise on "The Conners"

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford's Possible Today Replacements

"Vanderpump's" Tom & Tom Say James Was "Ambushed"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.