Tearful Sarah Hyland Shows Her Kidney Transplant Scars

"I don't like crying, which is hard to tell from today," Sarah Hyland said.

When it comes to her trying surgical history, the Modern Family star can't help but tear up, and she did so as she recalled her years of hospitalizations in a revelatory new interview for Self. Published on Monday, Hyland revealed that she had privately undergone a second kidney transplant a year ago in September 2017 after her body rejected the kidney her father donated to her in 2012. This time, her younger brother Ian Hyland was a match and stepped up to donate.

Fortunately, both are doing well today, but the rollercoaster rejection of the first transplant left Hyland "very depressed." "When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does," she told the magazine. "For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad."