Kathie Lee Gifford Leaving Today After 11 Years

Gifford then thanked viewers for watching them over the years.

"I want to thank everybody who's watched us all these years as well, because we started out as a nothing burger," Gifford said. "And we were outside on the plaza and the wind was blowing and the cards were flying. It was a disaster!"

"We started going to lunch every Wednesday and Broadway matinees," Gifford continued. "Next thing you know, you and your mom are at my house for Thanksgiving...You start sharing life and your friendship shows up on the air. We weren't colleagues for very long. We became friends. And now we're going to be friends for the rest of our lives. I'm just grateful to God for you. Grateful to God for you. God has used in my life every bit as he's used me in yours. That's the way it goes. No crumbs on the table."

"Anyway, thank you again everybody for loving us and supporting us," she concluded. "I know somebody wonderful will be sitting in this seat afterwards. I have my idea of who might be absolutely wonderful, but there's a great pool of talent and beauty and heart around here, right within our own family. And if they come from outside the family they will soon become family because you all treat everybody that way..."