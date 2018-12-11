Did Gossip Girl write the Netflix description for her own CW series? As pointed out on Twitter, one of the descriptions Netflix uses for the fan-favorite drama is particularly shady.

"Rich, unreasonably attractive private school students do horrible, scandalous things to each other. Repeatedly," one of the series descriptions reads. Just add "You know you love her. XOXO, Gossip Girl" to make it perfect.

The other series info is a little tamer: "A group of hyperprivileged Manhattan private-school kids seem to get away with everything. Except an anonymous blogger is watching their every move."

ZZZZZZZZZ.

Gossip Girl would prefer the shadier one.