Ellen DeGeneres' Parenting Joke Gives Ashton Kutcher a "Complex"

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 6:20 AM

Ashton Kutcher has developed a parenting "complex"—and it's all Ellen DeGeneres' fault!

The Ranch actor co-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, where he explained what it's like for him and Mila Kunis to be neighbors with DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi in California. "Ashton and Mila, they are so cute. They walk in the morning with their pajamas on, and their dogs and their kids...Now, the daughter is 8, right? She seems like she's 8. Why did I think she was 8?" Ellen said of Wyatt Kutcher. "She's 4. And the young boy who never walks is how old?"

"He walks!" Ashton said of Dimitri Kutcher. "He's 2!"

Ellen replied, "He never puts him down. He's always on his back!"

"OK, wait! I now have a complex about this," the actor told the host, half-jokingly. "Because I have one of those hiking backpack things. I put him in the hiker to go down to the beach—so that we can actually go down the beach. Otherwise it's like a whole wrangling session with the kid! Then you came out, and you were like, 'Oh, does he walk?' And I was like, 'Yes! He walks!'"

"Because I had seen it five times!" Ellen teased. "I had never seen him walk."

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

Now, Ashton takes Dimitri out of his backpack whenever he nears Ellen's house: "I'm like, 'Go, go, go! Run, little sucker!' I'm trying to dish him along so I don't have to hear about it anymore."

Ellen fired back, "He should just walk more often!"

Ultimately, this isn't the worst thing for Ashton—or Dimitri. "This kid's gonna be an Olympian, man," he predicted. "Because I'm gonna be behind him like, 'To Ellen's house! She's watching!'"

