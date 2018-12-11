Ellen DeGeneres' Parenting Joke Gives Ashton Kutcher a "Complex"

Ashton Kutcher has developed a parenting "complex"—and it's all Ellen DeGeneres' fault!

The Ranch actor co-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, where he explained what it's like for him and Mila Kunis to be neighbors with DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi in California. "Ashton and Mila, they are so cute. They walk in the morning with their pajamas on, and their dogs and their kids...Now, the daughter is 8, right? She seems like she's 8. Why did I think she was 8?" Ellen said of Wyatt Kutcher. "She's 4. And the young boy who never walks is how old?"

"He walks!" Ashton said of Dimitri Kutcher. "He's 2!"

Ellen replied, "He never puts him down. He's always on his back!"