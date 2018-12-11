LOL! Jimmy Kimmel's Kids Won't Sit Still for Christmas Photos

Bah humbug!

As Jimmy Kimmel, 51, explained in his show Monday, he and wife Molly McNearney "finally got around to taking" to taking pictures of daughter Jane Kimmel, 4, and son Billy Kimmel, 19 months, dressed in their holiday best for this year's holiday card. Unfortunately, they weren't very cooperative—despite Jimmy's best attempts to coax them into taking the perfect picture.

"Trying to get them to sit still and smile and look vaguely in our direction at the same time is like trying to put a wetsuit onto a monkey and a baby pig. It's impossible. I took no less than 400 photographs," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said, half-jokingly. "I made faces. I made noises. I jumped around. I used threats. I said, 'You're going to pay for your own college if you don't look here and smile.' You can't even jingle your keys anymore—because you can't jingle a FOB!"