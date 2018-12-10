We are not here to bash the epic Elseworlds crossover currently taking place across The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl.

In fact, we are loving the insane, body-swapping, reality-rewriting, ridiculous and hilarious romp the other Arrowverse shows are having right now, but we just wanted to take a minute to acknowledge the fact that Legends of Tomorrow doesn't even need a crossover to be utterly nuts in the best way possible.

Just over the course of tonight's midseason finale, which became sort of a summary of the whole season so far, one legend was a cat, one was Marilyn Monroe, several were puppets, nearly all of them died at least once, several of them got to star in opening credits sequences for retro TV shows that don't exist, each of them played at least two or three different versions of themselves, and one of them killed a leprechaun. In. One. Episode.