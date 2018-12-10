That's really just how things ended tonight, and where we're at heading into tomorrow night's Supergirl. Before we even got there, and before we got to Gotham City, we had to take a little trip to Star City to address a few things.

Olicity Troubles

The real Oliver's first instinct was to not tell his wife, Felicity, about the swap, because they had so many issues at the moment that he didn't want to complicate it. But Felicity found out anyway, because when Cisco and Caitlin showed up, they assumed Oliver wasn't an idiot and had told his wife about what had happened.

Felicity was sort of devastated, especially after hearing how quickly Iris believed it (to be fair though, she didn't believe it that quickly), but she jumped right into helping out and building a giant magnet(?) to draw in whatever was trying to get into the universe. (More on that in a minute!)

The whole situation actually ended up helping Oliver and Felicity, who reconciled by the end of the episode.

"You will always be the love of my life," Oliver told her. "People change. That never will."