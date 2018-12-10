9 Drugstore Products That Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Uses

The makeup artist behind Meghan Markle's wedding day makeup has great news: You don't need a large budget to look royal and beautiful during the holidays.

Daniel Martin, a celebrity makeup artist that works with Jessica Alba, Priyanka Chopra, Elisabeth Moss and more, took a stroll down the beauty aisle and grabbed a number of products to create distinct looks that you can recreate for the season. While the pro commonly works with Honest Beauty and Dior, today, he's sharing super affordable picks, in partnership with CVS, which you can find in your local drugstore for less than $15.

Whether you want to focus on your eyes, skin or pout, the makeup artist created a look to suit different styles and included to tips to step your beauty game up. So whether you're casually walking down the beauty aisle or you forgot your makeup bag at home, you can feel confident with these affordable picks. Plus, with CVS's Beauty Mark commitment against the retouching of images, what you see and truly what you will get.