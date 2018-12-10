The First Images of Netflix's Carmen Sandiego Are Here

Netflix
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 3:59 PM
Carmen Sandiego has been found, and she's looking good on Netflix.
Gina Rodriguez will make her debut as the new voice of the iconic globe-trotting thief in the new 20-episode animated series, which premieres January 18. She stars alongside Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who voices Player, Carmen's BFF and accomplice.
Netflix has released the first images of the new series, which is told from Carmen's perspective, and so far, Carmen and her pals look pretty darn cool. You can see all the images below!
The streaming service will follow up the animated series with a live-action Carmen Sandiego movie, also starring Rodriguez.
Per Netflix, Carmen Sandiego tells Carmen's backstory from her perspective, describing her as a modern day Robin Hood who steals from V.I.L.E. to give back to their victims.
"Carmen is publicly perceived as a criminal by most law enforcement agencies–correction, make that a master criminal due to the sheer scale and theatricality of her heists. We will follow her escapades and get to determine not only where but WHO in the world is Carmen Sandiego?"
Carmen Sandiego hits Netflix on January 18.
