Emilie de Ravin Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Emilie De Ravin and Eric Bilitch's family just grew by one!

The Once Upon a Time star announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday. "Theodore Kubrick de Ravin-Bilitch was born at home on December 9," she revealed. "We're so excited you're finally out here to play with us! We love you so much Theo xoxo."

Bilitch shared the same picture on his Instagram and his caption illustrated how eager he was to finally meet their newborn. "Mum was amazing, Vera is thrilled to be a big sister, and we're all very in love with baby Theo!" he wrote.

de Ravin shared the news of her pregnancy in June when she posted a picture of herself with a positive pregnancy test. "Coming this fall...Baby boy makes 4!" she wrote.