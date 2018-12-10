Looks for Less: Shop Party Boots

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 4:00 PM
Here's the current situation: It's mid-December, the weather is chillier than usual, and you've got a calendar full of fabulous holiday parties to attend.
So what does this time of year call for? Fabulous new party boots and lots of 'em. Lucky for you, we did some research and came up with a list of favorites all around the $50 price point.
And trust us, we've got it all: Celeb-loved metallic boots, flirty animal-print ones, and, of course, some red-hot options to rock when you're feeling feisty. Heck, there's even a few classic everyday options included—just to be safe.
So have at it, shop them all below!
BUY IT: Eloquii Rock It Pointed Toe Flat Bootie, $70 at Eloquii
BUY IT: Women's Bette Plaid Kitten Heeled Bootie, $38 at Target
BUY IT: Top Moda Buckle Lace-Up Combat Boot, $30 at Nordstrom Rack
BUY IT: Women's Norelle Microsuede Stiletto Pointed Bootie, $38 at Target
BUY IT: Women's Nikka Heeled Over the Knee Sock Boots, $45 at Target
BUY IT: Waterproof Velvet Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boot, $35 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: MIA Mckinley Sock Bootie, $50 at Nordstrom Rack
BUY IT: Women's Cady Pointed Stiletto Sock Booties, $38 at Target
BUY IT: Women's Marley Sparkle Slouch Fashion Boots, $50 at Target
At this price, we'll take them all.
