Why a "Bitter" Chrissy Teigen Prevents John Legend From Working Out

Chrissy Teigen is dishing on her relationship with John Legend.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and author stars on the cover of January's Elle UK edition, opening up to the magazine about her marriage, family and why she'll sometimes prevent her husband from working out. Teigen and Legend, who met in 2007 when she appeared alongside the singer in his "Stereo" music video, went on to tie the knot in 2013.

"We just clicked," she tells the magazine. "It wasn't like 'he's so sexy!' But he did make the first move, for sure."

She recalls of that first day together, "We spent 12 hours together, so that's like 12 dates, right?"