Miley Cyrus Used to Bully Hailey Baldwin: "I Would Be Evil to Her"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miley Cyrus, Hailey Baldwin

Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin has a surprising person to thank for learning how to deal with trolls: Miley Cyrus

In a new episode of Carpool Karaoke, the songstress joined Baldwin and famous BFF Kendall Jenner for a ride. In between belting out Cyrus' hit, "Party in the U.S.A." and her new single, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," the trio reflected on knowing each other as kids.

As it turns out, Cyrus was friends with Baldwin's older sister, Alaia Baldwin, and the two were not so nice to the future model.  

"I would be evil to her," the Grammy nominee admitted. "She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia...we would lock her out of the room...and be evil."

Photos

Miley Cyrus' "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" Video: Controversial Scenes and Easter Eggs

"My older sister and her used to gang up on me," Baldwin confirmed. 

However, Cyrus found the silver lining today. "I had to. It made you who you are. It made you stronger," she said. "Now you can always take the trolls and s--t because I was such a troll."

Hailey reiterated, "Miley was the biggest troll to me...she prepared me for this industry." 

The stars' families were so close that the Tennessee native even spent a Christmas Eve with the Baldwins in New York City. For Cyrus, it was a good experience considering she didn't have friends in the Big Apple. 

"I needed little sisters to pick on to make me feel like a regular kid," she noted. 

As Baldwin replied, "And that was me."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Hailey Baldwin , Kendall Jenner , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mariah Carey

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey

Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Haven't Spoken Since His Grey's Anatomy Exit

Sarah Hyland Reveals She Underwent a Second Kidney Transplant

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

You'll Never Guess How Lit Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Baby Shower Got

Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff

Which Lizzie McGuire Character Is Your Favorite After All These Years?

Cardi B

Cardi B Channels Nicki Minaj's Queen Cover for Her New Music Video

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, Miss World 2018 Winner

Miss World 2018: 5 Things to Know About Vanessa Ponce de Leon

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.