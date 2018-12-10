Before we enter into the 2019 red carpet season, celebs are reminding us of their fashion prowess at the British Fashion Awards 2018.

Held by the British Fashion Council at the Royal Albert Hall in London, celebrities and models like Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Kendall Jenner and more pose in awing looks against beautiful backdrops, including the red carpet stairs in front of the building (similar to the photo ops at the Met Gala), in front of a circular sparkling statue that creates somewhat of a halo around the stars and against a backdrops of greenery with golden letters that read "Fashion Awards."

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford made the most of the beautiful scenery, posing together for the holiday family photo of the season. Kaia opted for an asymmetrical metallic top with cutouts and arm cuffs, paired with cropped, flared pants and black heels—a daring and sultry look. Cindy stunned in a coordinating ensemble—an off-shoulder, velvet gown with a thigh-high slit and pumps. Together, the mother-daughter duo reasserted their standing in the fashion world, reminding us of what's to come next season. We're here for it.