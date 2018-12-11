Whitney Thore's life as an open book continues in season five of TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life and E! News has your exclusive first look at the new season.

In the new season, Whitney proceeds with her dancer career and continues to fight through body shaming while dealing with polycystic ovarian syndrome. But that's not all. Look for Whitney to reunite with her old friend Buddy, the two were apart while he was in rehab, and the classic will-they-won't-they chemistry is back again. However, tensions are still high over Buddy's sobriety.

"If Buddy found drugs, I will never forgive myself," Whitney says.

Plus, Whitney, who is still single, takes steps to adopt a child—and with that comes all the opinions of her family and friends. "I've just been really lonely for a long time," Whitney tearfully admits in the trailer above.