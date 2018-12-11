by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 9:20 AM
Whitney Thore's life as an open book continues in season five of TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life and E! News has your exclusive first look at the new season.
In the new season, Whitney proceeds with her dancer career and continues to fight through body shaming while dealing with polycystic ovarian syndrome. But that's not all. Look for Whitney to reunite with her old friend Buddy, the two were apart while he was in rehab, and the classic will-they-won't-they chemistry is back again. However, tensions are still high over Buddy's sobriety.
"If Buddy found drugs, I will never forgive myself," Whitney says.
Plus, Whitney, who is still single, takes steps to adopt a child—and with that comes all the opinions of her family and friends. "I've just been really lonely for a long time," Whitney tearfully admits in the trailer above.
When it comes to her dance career, this season Whitney admits the excitement of her favorite "Big Girl Dance Class" has worn off. Will going on tour with the class breathe new life into the program? That's what Whitney thinks, however that puts her at odds with long-time partner Todd.
"Whitney is not a tour manager," Todd says. "We are, by the skin of our teeth, pulling this off." He thinks they should stay local and focus on the Greensboro, North Carolina clients.
And after last season's 8K race in Hawaii ended in disasters, Whitney is determined to tackle the biggest physical challenge in her life as a form of redemption.
Meanwhile, Whitney reflects on the increasing medical needs of her parents and realizes she needs to re-evaluate her priorities.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns with a two-hour episode on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on TLC.
