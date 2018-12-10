Miley Cyrus Says Her Mom Got Her Into Smoking Weed Again

After announcing her decision to take a break from smoking weed, Miley Cyrus has started again.

In a new interview with The Sun published Sunday, the 26-year-old singer revealed she and her "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" collaborator Mark Ronson "toke a little" every now and then and that her mom was the one to get her back into it.

"My mom got me back on it," she told the publication. "When I'm just working, I don't think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and- as-present, so I don't smoke when I work."

In a May 2017 interview with Billboard, Cyrus revealed she hadn't smoked weed in three weeks and opened up about her decision to quit "for a second."

"I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open," she explained. "And I was noticing, it's not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be."