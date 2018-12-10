Miley Cyrus Says Her Mom Got Her Into Smoking Weed Again

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 6:37 AM

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

After announcing her decision to take a break from smoking weed, Miley Cyrus has started again.

In a new interview with The Sun published Sunday, the 26-year-old singer revealed she and her "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" collaborator Mark Ronson "toke a little" every now and then and that her mom was the one to get her back into it.

"My mom got me back on it," she told the publication. "When I'm just working, I don't think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and- as-present, so I don't smoke when I work." 

In a May 2017 interview with Billboard, Cyrus revealed she hadn't smoked weed in three weeks and opened up about her decision to quit "for a second."

"I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open," she explained. "And I was noticing, it's not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be."

She then continued to talk about her decision to quit during a June appearance on The Tonight Show and partially credited Jimmy Fallon with her decision to go cold turkey, noting she had "always been very stoned" on his shows. 

"I stopped smoking because, to sit here and to talk about what I'm doing, I wanted to be really clear because I'm actually the most passionate about what I'm doing with this record then I've been—I say this every time," she said at the time. "I loved making this record so, so much. And this record, for me, at this moment, is the most important album that I've ever made. So, I wanted to make sure that I'm super clear about the way I'm talking."

She also talked about it during an October 2017 interview with Howard Stern, claiming she hadn't smoked cigarettes or weed in eight months.

"This record means so much to me," she reiterated, referencing Younger Now, "and I want to be able to tell people what I feel about the record in a non-stoned way."

However, Cyrus has always been candid about her smoking habits. In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, she called weed "the best drug on Earth."

