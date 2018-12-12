Watch the 2019 SAG Awards Nominations Ceremony Live

In just a few hours, Awkwafina and Laverne Cox will announce the nominees for the 2019 SAG Awards. Before they take the stage at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, however, committee chair JoBeth Williams and committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin will announce the stunt ensemble action performance nominees during a live webcast. Then, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will introduce Awkwafina and Cox, who will unveil the nominees.

Fans can watch the nominations ceremony here, live at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

TBS and TNT will simulcast the 25th Annual SAG Awards live on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the show live via the networks' mobile and smart TV apps. TNT will also broadcast an encore of the ceremony at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.