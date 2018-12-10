ROMA Named Best Film of 2018 by L.A. Film Critics Association

Carlos Somonte/Netflix
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 4:30 AM
Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association met Sunday afternoon to vote on the year's best accomplishments in movies. Alfonso Cuarón's black-and-white film ROMA earned the top prize, after winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and topping the New York Film Critics Circle; ROMA is expected to give Netflix its first Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. Recent winners of the association's Best Film award include Barry Jenkins' Moonlight and Tom McCarthy's Spotlight, which swept their award seasons in 2017 and 2016.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Film
ROMA (Runner-up: Burning)
Best Director
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace (Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA)
Best Actor
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed (Runner-up: Ben Foster, Leave No Trace)
Best Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Runner-up: Toni Collette, Hereditary)
Best Supporting Actor
Steven Yeun, Burning (Runner-up: Hugh Grant, Paddington 2)
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Runner-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows)
Best Screenplay
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Runner-up: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite)
Best Animated Film
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Runner-up: Incredibles 2)
Best Foreign Language Film
Burning and Shoplifters (Tie)
Best Documentary
Shirkers (Runner-up: Minding the Gap)
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA (Runner-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk)
Best Editing
Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, Minding the Gap (Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA)
Best Music/Score
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk (Runner-up: Justin Hurwitz, First Man)
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler, Black Panther (Runner-up: Fiona Crombie, The Favourite)
Career Achievement Award
Hayao Miyazaki
Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award
The Green Fog
New Generation Prize
Chloe Zhao
Special Citation
The Other Side of the Wind
The L.A. Film Critics Association will hand out the awards in a ceremony on Jan. 12, 2019.
