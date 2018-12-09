Cardi B Slams Rumors She and Offset Split "for Publicity"

When Cardi B announced last week that she and Offset had split, fans were shocked.

Many even believed she wasn't being truthful, as the two had packed on the PDA onstage at the 2018 102.7 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball just days prior, and had made her announcement to generate publicity for Offset's new album, which is set for release on December 14.

In an Instagram Live session on Sunday, which was watched by more than 100,000 people including Lindsay Lohan, Cardi debunked the rumors and also went on to deny rumors that her and her ex's relationship was fake.

"I really don't like how people say my and my husband—whatever he is right now to me—is doing it for publicity," she said. "I wouldn't put my family in a bad name for no f--king publicity, 'cause at the end of the day, ten years from now, my daughter, she's gonna be looking at these type of things and she's gonna be asking me about these type of things."